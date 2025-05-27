Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Dhwani narrates a sorrowful story; Digvijay gets emotional

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Digvijay (Farman Haider) doing all that he could to keep his daughter Dhwani happy. As we know, Digvijay’s bonding with Dhwani has got stronger with time, with him giving all importance to his daughter. This brought Rani (Abhika Malakar) and Digvijay closer, with them being forced to live in the same room for Rani’s sake.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Dhwani narrating a soulful story to Digvijay. She will also call Rani to be a witness to the story. Dhwani will narrate her mother’s story and the story of her birth amid challenging situations. Dhwani’s sorrow story will put before Digvijay, the painful situation in which Rani maintained her composure and worked on her own delivery with the help of Aayi. Digvijay will be in tears, when Dhwani will mention that there is no Raja in their story, and it is only the rani and her princess living their life in happiness. Digvijay will try telling Dhwani that the raja in their story never knew about her presence, failing which he did not come to meet them. Digvijay’s emotional moment will have him weeping in front of Rani and Dhwani.

What will happen next?

