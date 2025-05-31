Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay and Rani don an old couple’s look; Can they save Dhwani?

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with huge confrontations between Digvijay (Farman Haider) and Rani (Abhika Malakar) as revelations happened about what they faced five years ago. While Rani blamed Digvijay for sleeping with Anisha and cheating on his pregnant wife, Digvijay claimed innocence, only to get to know from Anisha that he had lost control on that dreaded night. Digvijay felt guilty about his act but could not remember anything about it. Amidst this, Rani silently looked for proof against Anisha for her organ trafficking and other misacts in the hospital. She summoned the police in order to expose Anisha. Digvijay, in the meantime, tore the divorce papers that Anisha got for him and Rani and told Rani that he loves her.

The upcoming episode will see Anisha taking big revenge as she will kidnap Dhwani from her school. Rani will be shocked to see that Dhwani has been taken by an anonymous lady, and will tell Digvijay about it. Both of them will decide to get into the building where the kid has been kept. They will don the looks of an old couple and will go to Anisha’s hideout to save their daughter.

Will this bring a happy end to Pocket Mein Aasmaan?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.