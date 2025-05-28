Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay and Rani celebrate Dhwani’s birthday; Will happiness return to their lives?

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) and Digvijay (Farman Haider) overcome with feelings of emotion on listening to Dhwani’s story. We wrote about Digvijay telling his daughter that the king did not know about the presence of his princess. This emotional talk led to Digvijay and Rani finally speaking about that dreaded night when Rani decided to leave Digvijay for good. Rani told Digvijay the shocking scene of her seeing him in bed with Anisha. However, Digvijay was not ready to believe it, and he questioned Anisha about it. He was shocked to know from Anisha that he committed a big mistake by getting close to Anisha.

The upcoming episode will see Digvijay gulping in his sorrow and organizing the birthday of Dhwani. As we know, Digvijay was excited to celebrate his daughter’s birthday for the first time. He had asked Rani to permit him to shop for the big day too. At the party, Dhwani will be happy to see her father and mother with her. Digvijay, Rani and Dhwani will be together, amid the dance and celebration. They will look to be a happy family, which will again be a bone of contention for Anisha.

What will happen next?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.