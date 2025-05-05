Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani delivers her kid at a temple; Rani to start life afresh with her daughter

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Anisha (Yesha Harsora) succeeding in tearing apart the bond between Digvijay (Farman Haider) and Rani (Abhika Malakar). As we know, Rani made all attempts possible to expose Anisha and reveal her true side to the family, that she is desperate to break the marriage of Digvijay and Rani so that she could get back into his life. However, Rani failed every time, which resulted in the family getting angry at her.

As for Digvijay, he loved Rani a lot but was committed to helping his good friend Anisha in her tough phase of life when she lost her fiancee. We saw Anisha cook up a story where Rani saw an unconscious Digvijay in bed with her. This led to Rani taking the drastic step of moving out of Digvijay’s life and the house.

The upcoming episode will be traumatic for Rani as she will walk on the road, drenched in rain, pained by what has happened to her. She will get into early labour and will struggle to seek help. Ultimately, amidst her pain, Rani will reach a temple where she will request a few ladies to take care of her delivery. Rani will be seen going into labour in the temple. Rani will soon be blessed with a baby girl and will be determined to start her life afresh.

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.