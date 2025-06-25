Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Deshmukhs celebrate Akash-Riya’s victory; Renuka gets angry at Tejas

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Akash and Riya winning the Ishqwali Jodi competition amid big drama. As we know, it was the brothers and their spouses making it to the finale – Tejas and Roshni, Sachin and Sailee and Akash and Riya. However, Tejas’ unruly act of ruining Sailee’s flower backdrop was caught red-handed, when they checked the CCTV cameras. Tejas and Roshni were disqualified from the competition. In the finale, Sachin and Sailee’s benevolent act allowed Akash and Riya to win the contest. Sachin deliberately allowed Akash to win, and Sailee helped him in this cause.

The upcoming episode will see the brothers coming home in a happy mood. Akash and Riya will show the trophy and the winner’s cheque to Paresh and Renuka. Akash will also announce his promotion in the restaurant which will make his parents happy. Sachin and Sailee will also tell them how well Akash and Riya played the game. Meanwhile, Sachin will break the news that Tejas and Roshni have been disqualified. Renuka will be shocked by Tejas’ act and will run around Tejas to hit him.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.