Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Tejas gets caught; Tejas and Roshni get disqualified from the competition

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) getting a direct entry into the competition midway, as wild card entrants. Both Tejas and Roshni were angry at this happening and vented out their dissatisfaction openly. However, Riya was in complete favour of this decision while Aakash continued to have his animosity towards Sachin.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas carry out the gruesome act of ruining the flower decor made by Sailee for the grand finale of the event. As we know, Sailee was handling the flower decor for the event, when she bagged the opportunity to take part in the competition.

Sailee will get reprimanded for the ruined setup just before the finale. The organizers will, however, check the CCTV footage and will find Tejas destroying the flower mount. The organizers will disqualify Tejas and Roshni from the competition, and now it will be a finale between Akash- Riya, Sachin – Sailee and another couple.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.