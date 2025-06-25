Exclusive: Sourabh Raaj Jain on His Powerful Return with Tu Dhadkan Main Dil

Popular television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is making a comeback on the small screen with the show Star Plus Tu Dhadkan Main Dil produced by Swastik Productions. This time he is playing an emotionally layered character, which depicts the emotional bond between a father and daughter.

When Sourabh was asked if you have played mythological and iconic characters before, was it challenging to break that image by coming into a romantic drama like Tu Dhadkan Main Dil? To this he said, “Tu Dhadkan Main Dil isn’t really a romantic drama in the traditional sense. It’s more about the emotional journey between a father and his daughter, and that’s what stood out to me. Honestly, I didn’t approach it with the pressure of breaking any image. For me, it was about connecting with a story that felt real and heartfelt. Yes, people have seen me in larger-than-life roles before, but this gave me the chance to portray something rooted in everyday emotions.”

Was it a conscious decision to play a romantic role to explore a new aspect of myself? To this, Saurabh said, “Not at all. It wasn’t about exploring a romantic side or trying to shift perception. For me, it always comes down to the story and what space the character holds in it. Tu Dhadkan Main Dil spoke to me because of the emotional core — the father-daughter relationship. That’s what I connected with. If it allows audiences to see me in a new light, that’s a bonus, but it was never the driving intent.”

When asked how different the preparation for this show was from his earlier characters, he said, “Very different, actually. A role like this needed me to be more rooted in everyday emotions rather than dramatic arcs or larger-than-life personas. The challenge was in keeping it real and underplayed. It wasn’t about grand gestures, it was about letting silences and subtleties speak. That shift in approach was refreshing.”

Do you ever feel typecast, and if yes, how do you break out of it? To this, he replied, “Honestly, there are moments when people do tend to associate you strongly with certain roles. But I don’t look at it as typecasting, I see it as impact. That said, I do make a conscious effort to take on work that surprises both me and the audience. Sometimes the shift is big, sometimes it’s quiet, like Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, but as long as the storytelling is honest, I’m in.”

Saurabh has also done anchoring for Zee News. Talking about that experience he said, “Yes, I did. And I took it up because I saw no reason not to. It was a completely new format and I learned a lot. It gave me a deeper understanding of how the news industry functions — the speed, the structure, the responsibility. It added a different layer to my learning curve as a performer.”

When asked why Tu Dhadkan Main Dil is special for him as an actor, he said, “Every project teaches you something, but this one stands out because of the emotional equation it explores. The bond between a father and daughter who don’t even know they’re connected. It is such a layered, beautiful space to step into as an actor. It’s tender, it’s complex, and it really moved me when I first heard the story.”

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil is produced by Swastik Productions and is airing on Star Plus from June 23 and streaming on JioHotstar.

Saurabh Raaj Jain has been well-received for his mythological roles. He has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by playing the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shiva in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Apart from this, he has also played important roles in TV shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes. He has also appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Now, he is back on the small screen once again with a heartwarming story and is all set to give the audience an emotional and honest experience through Tu Dhadkan Main Dil.