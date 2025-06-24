Tu Dhadkan Main Dil Review: A melodious tale of father-daughter reunion

It’s Dil (Aaradhya Patel) who grips you from the very start. You see her. You follow her. You feel the little girl’s quest for a union that speaks thousands of emotions all at once. As the episode begins, you meet Dil in her school, caught up in vulnerability, as she waits for her mother. Her mates tease her, asking if her mother too vanished like her father (Mr. India). Dil gets into a dilemma. Peeps inside the classroom, watching her peers with their parents, attending the meeting with the school teacher.

Dil rushes to get on a call with her mother (Swati Sharma). A struggling, single mother who is going out on a limb to build a safe future for her daughter, Dil. We meet Dil’s mother in a moment of complete breakdown, trying to fight in a man’s world. Dil is her muse, to be alive. But does the hurdle really come to fruition? Dil realises she needs a father, well, not for her but for her mother. And there you get the crux of the tale. A tale that rings in melody of Dil’s mellifluous voice, drowned by tragedy; that yearns for a union with her father, played by Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Rockstar Raghav.

Produced by Swastik Productions, Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, streaming on Star Plus, is a narrative that nurtures you in and out. The show delves into themes of love, self-discovery, and the unseen connections that transcend time. At its core is the heartfelt story of a young girl searching for a sense of belonging and the familial love she has never experienced.

The writing is tender, evocative, and deeply rooted in emotional realism. It delicately balances the innocence of a child’s perspective with the complex struggles of adulthood, particularly through the lens of a single mother’s resilience and a daughter’s quiet yearning. The dialogues feel organic, often carrying unspoken weight, while the narrative structure weaves between heartache and hope with a poetic rhythm. The script succeeds in creating moments that linger—whether it’s Dil’s silent glances, Swati’s inner turmoil, or the lingering mystery around Raghav. It’s storytelling that doesn’t rely on grand gestures but rather the quiet, everyday emotions that make the characters achingly relatable.

The music remains the emotional backbone of the show. The songs don’t try too hard—they’re simple, soulful, and deeply human.

But what felt unreal was the struggle of Dil’s mother. Swati’s struggles hit hard, but the way they’re shown feels overwhelming, like her whole world crashes down in one moment. In real life, pain often creeps in slowly, not all at once. The show attempts to capture her exhaustion, but by cramming too much into a single scene, it risks losing sight of the quiet, everyday battles that truly define single motherhood. Swati feels real, but her journey would have felt even more human if we had seen her small moments —the ones where she hides her tears, forces a smile for Dil, or takes a deep breath before carrying on. Those are the pieces that make someone feel not just strong, but alive.

For the rest, it’s to unfold in later episodes.

Watch Tu Dhadkan Main Dil on Star Plus, at 7pm. Also streaming on Jio Hotstar.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.