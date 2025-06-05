Happy Ending: Pocket Mein Aasmaan Bids Goodbye With Rani-Digvijay’s Joyous Remarriage

Maintaining a pace and winning viewers’ hearts has become challenging for television shows in the digital era. The recently launched show Pocket Mein Aasmaan came up with something new and, without a doubt, made a place in the hearts of people, but not enough for the makers to take it forward any further as the show is all set to go off-air soon. As the show is gearing up for its finale, the lead stars have shared the pictures from the last sequence of the show. The show is produced by Logos Susanta Of Boyhood Productions.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the lead actors, Farman Haider and Abhika Malakar shared a bunch of photos from the last sequence. Pocket Mein Aasmaan will say goodbye to the audience with a happy ending as the lead characters, Rani and Digvijay, will get married again. The duo shared their remarriage photos with their fans and expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received.

The caption reads, “A chapter closes, but the memories will stay forever Thank u so much #digvani. Thank u so much audience for ure love

#rani #digvijay #pocketmainasman #starplus.”

The falling TRP ratings of Pocket Mein Aasmaan turned out to be the main reason for the makers to wrap up the show. The show started in January 2025 and ran for just four and a half months. It is all set to go off-air in June.