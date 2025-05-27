Reports: Star Plus Show Pocket Mein Aasmaan To Go Off-Air Soon

Since the start of 2025, there have been major ups and downs in the television world. Several shows were released this year, and many went off-air and made a major generation leap. The latest one on the radar is Star Plus’s new show, Pocket Mein Aasmaan. The latest update is that the show is likely to go off-air.

According to Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan reports the new Star Plus show Pocket Mein Aasmaan is likely to go off air soon. The reason behind this drastic decision is the dip in TRP ratings, which has made it difficult for the makers to continue. The show started on 30 January 2025. The show has several fans, but not enough to sustain the high competition. Within four months of its release, Pocket Mein Aasmaan is ending.

The show casts Farman Haider and Abhika Malakar in the lead roles of Digvijay and Rani. It is produced by Logos Susanta of Boyhood Productions. The story revolves around the female lead, Rani, who aspires to become a doctor. Her early marriage and pregnancy make it difficult for her, and her unsupportive husband increases her struggles.

Farman Haider appeared in the popular Star Plus show Saavi Ki Savari and later acted in the show Aaina—Roop Nahi Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye. Abhika Malakar was last seen in the Bengali serial Tomader Rani.