Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Digvijay worried about his tarnished image; Anisha’s presence relieves the pressure

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Anisha (Yesha Harsora) turning the tables and helping in getting Digvijay (Farman Haider) released on bail. She was stuck and put to the test by Rani (Abhika Malakar) who got the real blood test reports of the deceased person. She gave the reports to Anisha and asked her to bail her husband out. However, since the papers were given in front of the family, Anisha had to act on it and get Digvijay out. Digvijay got home and the family breathed a sigh of relief. But Anisha took all the credit for saving Digvijay in the case.

The upcoming episode will see Digvijay trying to settle into his life after his arrest, and the family will see a huge uproar created by the media about Digvijay. They will report that even though Digvijay has been acquitted by the court, the media will be behind him for killing a person through his negligence, which will further hurt Digvijay. However, Anisha will jump in as a saviour and will put her PR team to work and will want the innocence of Digvijay to be reported in the media with the real culprit’s face getting revealed. The family as well as Digvijay will be grateful to Anisha for the help.

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.