Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 13:07:47
Mridula Oberoi, who is currently seen in TV show Baghin, is well-known for her roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagyalakshmi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, as well as Bollywood films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo among others. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Mridula got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

My Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My favourite item in my wardrobe is shorts and tees.

What style makes you feel sexy?

A style that makes me feel sexy is sarees.

Your fashion inspiration:

I don’t follow anyone just go with my comfort and mood.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Chiffon saree and in Western it would be LBD.

Jackets or hats.

Jacket and hats both.

Sweatshirts or shirts.

Shirts and sweaters.

Indian or western

Indian.

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama.

Fav Beachwear Fashion.

A bikini with a robe.

Fashion advise to fans.

My fashion advice to fans would be just to wear what you are comfortable in, and you are confident about.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

