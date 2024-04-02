Lifestyle | Fashion

Recently, Sargun Mehta shared pictures of herself on Instagram, where she appeared in an ethnic black saree with a floral blouse. Have a look below.

Sargun Mehta‘s gorgeous new appearance in the most recent photoshoot has left the fashion world in awe. Wherever she goes, the bold and fearless actress is known for her one-of-a-kind style choices. The actor-producer is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense. Her style is a combination of elegance and simplicity. And the way she wears varied styles makes her a favorite among many. Again, she captures hearts with her wow moments in amazing outfits. She ensures that her appearance has an impression on the viewers through her wardrobe choices. A black saree and floral blouse are the most recent additions to her collection.

Sargun Mehta’s Black Saree With Floral Blouse-

Showing her ethnic version, the diva opted for a black saree with a floral blouse and uploaded it on Instagram. The diva donned a pink, grey, and brown 3-D floral printed halter V-neckline, sleeveless blouse, and a jet black pleated pre-draped saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Label Ashima Behl, costing Rs. 55,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, wavy open, tresses hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and silver rings and kadas paired with gold heels. In the pictures, the actress looks elegant in a saree and shows her charming looks.

Did you like Sargun’s ethnic look? Share your opinions in the comments box, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.