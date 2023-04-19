Twinning in the same kind of attire and fashion is a norm these days and many celebrities find themselves compared in such situations. Today’s twinning happens at the end of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair. Shivangi Joshi the elegant actor was last seen on TV in a cameo role in Colors’ Bekaboo. Jannat Zubair on the other hand needs no introduction. Called popularly one of the most active social media influencers, this actress-turned-content maker is busy with her videos these days. Today’s twinning attire is the gorgeous black saree. And trust us when we say that both Shivangi and Jannat dazzle in it.

Talking about Shivangi first, she is seen in amazing curls with her long hair let loose. Her red lips with black colour add a new dazzle to this look that Shivangi possesses. She wears a black strapped blouse. Her saree has grey colour in its palloo.

Jannat too equally engages one and all in a similar black saree. The only difference that we can see is that Jannat’s black saree has lace work in it. She wears a shimmery black blouse. Her loose hair, red lips again match that of Shivangi’s.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you bowled over by this twinning of Shivangi and Jannat? Who do you like better?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.