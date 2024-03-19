Sizzling Beauties: Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur & Rakul Preet Singh Rule The Fashion In Black Outfits

Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, and Rakul Preet Singh are renowned for their impeccable fashion sense and versatile styles. Each diva brings their unique flair to the fashion world, showcasing diverse styles that cater to different tastes and occasions. The B’Town divas attended the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, and all appeared in black outfits. Take a look below.

Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur And Rakul Preet Singh’s Black Outfit Appearance-

Shilpa Shetty In Black Co-ord Set

The B’Town actress opted for an all-black co-ord set, and it features a black high round neckline, straight shoulder padded full sleeves, crop top, and a transparent waist structured see-through pieces were added to give the skirt a unique twist. And wore a black strappy waist straight floor-length skirt. She fashioned her hair in a wavy, wet appearance and set it at the back. The diva applied glam makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow, black smudge eyeliner, highlighted shimmery cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with black ear hoops, silver rings, and black leather pointed pumps.

Mrunal Thakur In Black Slit Gown

The Hi Nanna actress looks hot in a black slit gown. The outfit features a strappy, sleeveless, asymmetric neckline, shoulder-padded, full sleeves, upper-body fitted with ruched side cuts featuring thigh-high slit appeared floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted waves appearance. The actress applied minimal makeup with black eyes, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold ear studs, rings, and a gold bracelet paired with black pencil heels.

Rakul Preet Singh In Black Co-Ord Set

The Ayalaan actress looks like a stylish diva in an all-black co-ord set. The actress appeared in a black round neckline, gold front zip closure, half-sleeves, crop top, and paired with a high-waisted straight floor-length back train appearance skirt. The outfit is from Manish Gharat. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted tight high bun hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, peach shimmery highlighted cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, bangles, and rings.

