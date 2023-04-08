Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the Television industry. The actress won Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6 which were huge milestones in her career. Tejasswi has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress never fails to stun the audience with her style statement, attires, and bold photoshoots.

Tejasswi has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time. The enchanting beauty makes sure to give an insight into her life through her social media pages and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

When it comes to western ensembles, Tejasswi knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Recently, Tejasswi walked the red carpet of an award show. For the event, the actress chose a white strappy shimmery gown with a black bow in the front that was wrapped around the shoulder. She kept the look minimal with only statement earrings. Tejasswi shared photos of her look on Instagram which are being praised by the fans. Check here!