Times Nora Fatehi Proved Sheer Saree Is Her Ultimate Style Statement

Nora Fatehi is a true style icon. Whether wearing a body-hugging gown or a lehenga, she nails her look with perfection. But this time, we have discovered times she proved the sheer saree is the ultimate fashion statement she carries with elegance. Check out the photos below.

1) Nora looked regal in a golden mustard yellow sheer saree featuring beautiful stones and mirror embellishment with floral prints in the middle. She teamed it with a three-fourth-sleeve blouse, creating a monotone vibe. She allowed her stunning saree to take center stage with her simple open hairstyle, long earrings, and natural makeup. She draped the look with simplicity, spreading her charm. This look can be a good choice for weddings and night events.

2) Nora never ceases to impress, and in this white saree, the actress is serving divine vibes. The diva wore a white saree with traditional embroidery teamed with a matching heavily embellished blouse with a bold neckline. The transparency of the saree creates a mesmerizing view, while with curly hairstyle, diamond earrings, and rosy pink makeup, the actress looked dreamy in the sunkissed moments, elevating her timeless charm.

3) In this look, Nora channeled her inner Barbie in the most subtle and chic way. The actress wore a netted fuchsia pink sheer saree with minimalistic golden stripes. A sleeveless embellished blouse added a modern twist, and to create a glamorous appeal, she opted for a matching-color pretty necklace with matching earrings. Her rosy pink glowing makeup and wavy hairstyle completed her appearance.

4) Nora is raising the standards day by day. In this look, the actress wore a see-through sheer white saree featuring golden embellishments paired with a sizzling sleeveless and deep-neckline blouse. The sheer pattern highlighted her toned curves. At the same time, the pair of pearl white diamond-embellished chokers and earrings rocked her saree glam.

5) Redefining timeless charm, Nora wore an ivory sheer saree featuring embellishments around the edges and a plain center, creating a stylish look. With a halter-neckline blouse, she looked bold and beautiful. Her minimalistic pink makeup, with no accessories, allowed her look to shine out.

These are the few times Nora Fatehi proved that the sheer saree is her ultimate style statement in traditional attire.