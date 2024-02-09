“Urfi Javed Version 2,” Says Netizens On Ananya Panday’s Butterfly Dress From Paris Haute Couture Week

The charismatic Ananya Panday recently made her debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2024. The photos from her fashion week went viral on the internet, and now the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the latest pictures from the event. As soon as the photos were shared, witnessing Ananya’s unique butterfly outfits, netizens started to compare and called her 2nd version of fashionista Urfi Javed.

Ananya Panday’s Butterfly Dress.

Ananya treated her fans with a glimpse of Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She graced her look with a couple of looks, and all of them were inspired by the very famous designer Rahul Mishra to draw attention to the nuances of sharing life with species of insects and reptiles.

In one of her looks, Ananya was dressed in a butterfly crop top with a black skirt. And her multi-color glittery mini dress with abstract adorns that have a butterfly partner. Ananya looked stunning throughout these photos. However, fans started to compare her with Urfi in terms of outfits.

A user wrote in the comments, “Real I’d se aao Urfi Javed.” The second said, “Urfi ka career khatre m h.” “Urfi javed version 2,” commented the third. The fourth said, “As like urfi javed.”

