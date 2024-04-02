Lifestyle | Fashion

Check out Urvashi Rautela, a B'Town diva who posted a picture series on Instagram in a yellow Sharara set. Have. Have a look below.

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model well-known for her sense of style. She is recognized for her daring fashion choices and stunning looks. Her dress choices frequently make a statement as she experiments with various styles, ranging from sleek and elegant to bold and adventurous. She frequently wears designer gowns and traditional outfits on occasion and has become a staple at fashion events. Today, she posted a picture series of herself as she opted for an ethnic look in a yellow sharara set. Check out her latest post.

Urvashi Rautela’s Yellow Sharara Set-

The stunning diva looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow sharara set and posted on Instagram. She donned a yellow and silver embroidered round neckline, full sleeves, upper body-fitted cut-work hemline, side little slit asymmetric hemline short kurta, matching flared floor-length sharara paired with sheer fabric, and yellow embroidered border dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted high bun hairstyle with loose curly bangs. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver, green stone, and diamond embellished long layered necklace. In the pictures, she flaunts her ethnic outfit with a stunning smile.

