Varun Dhawan's Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here

Varun Dhawan the son of popular director David Dhawan has carved a niche place in Bollywood for himself as a performer. Yes, this enterprising actor has been part of some great Cinema and he has entertained the masses. Varun has featured as a leading man in films Student of the Year, Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga etc. He has great comic timing and it comes to the fore in his films which are of the comedy genre. However, today, we look at the amazing personality and style of Varun Dhawan.

He is a lean machine and has a dashing body. He has a charm that reflects a lot on his attitude and smartness. Today we look at the exuberant style of dressing up of Varun Dhawan.

And we must say that he is one dashing personality who is all set to charm his fans. His smile, his photogenic quality, his features, physique are all exceptional to the core.

So we do have a look at some of Varun’s picures that prove that he is dashing.

So here we go!!

He is an achiever with all confidence and his pictures say only that!!!

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! His charm and grace are infectious to the core!! Are you all a fan of Varun Dhawan? We truly are!!

