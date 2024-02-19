Ananya Panday Pens ‘Thankyou’ Note For Bestie Janhvi Kapoor, Check Out Why

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are some of the most buzzed besties in B-town. They share a genuine and lively friendship, often seen in their social media posts and public appearances. Their camaraderie goes beyond the screens, showcasing a bond made with support and shared laughter. These divas epitomise the spirit of Bollywood friendships, capturing the essence of youth and solidarity. The girls often mention each other in their stories, which unveils how well they are tangled together. And in the latest Instagram story, Ananya Panday thanked her best friend Janhvi for a delicious treat. So, let’s check out what Janhvi treated Ananya with.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday drops a glimpse of a tiffin box filled with Paneer Burji, which she liked so much that the Dream Girl 2 actress penned a thank you note for best friend Janhvi Kapoor, who sent her this. In the story, she wrote, “Best paneer bhurji ever!! Thanks for sending JK @janhvikapoor.” With the visuals, paneer bhurji looks good, and we wonder about the joy Ananya might have experienced eating it.

On the work front, Ananya is piled with work on projects like Control, Call Me Bae, Darbaar, etc. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hun Kahan, which gained her love from the audience. At the same time, Janhvi has many projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Devara Part:1, etc. In 2023, she was seen in Bawal alongside Varun Dhawan, which won millions of hearts.

