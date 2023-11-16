Chocolate and ice-cream will be my last meal on Earth: Shakti Arora

Young and talented actor Shakti Arora, rose to fame with his acting chops in projects like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actor, who is portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is a big-time foodie and a great cook, who loves to eat. He shared his favourite recipes and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

Ghar ka khana, Chocolate and ice-cream

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Chocolate and ice-cream

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I can Maggie and Tea

Veg or Non Veg?

Both.

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I hate eating dudhi and karela.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Crabs

Your erotica food?

Caramel chocolate

Midnight snack?

Protein shake and dryfruits.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

My family loves it when I make Tea

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I had made Chole by the guidance of Neha and it turned out to be very delicious. I received a lot of appreciation and compliments.