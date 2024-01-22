Cook Deepika Padukone’s favourite Bhutanese dish – Ema Datshi, check out easy recipe

Renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, known for her stellar performances and elegant style, is also a self-proclaimed food enthusiast. During her visit to Bhutan in April 2023, Deepika not only immersed herself in the picturesque landscapes of the Land of the Thunder Dragon but also embarked on a delightful culinary journey.

Among the myriad of Bhutanese delicacies she relished, one dish that captured her heart was Ema Datshi, hailed as the national dish of Bhutan. For all the foodies, here’s an easy recipe to recreate the flavorful Bhutanese delight at home.

Ingredients:

1 onion

4 green chillies

2 jalapeno peppers

1/2 tomato

4 cloves of garlic

3 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup water

4 cheese slices

Salt (as per taste)

Method:

In a hot pan, add sliced onion, followed by chopped green chillies and jalapeno peppers. Add chopped tomato and garlic cloves to the pan. Pour in oil and water, then cover the pan with a lid, allowing the ingredients to cook for approximately five minutes. Add cheese slices and a dash of salt to the pan. Cover it again. Once the cheese melts, mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

Your homemade Ema Datshi is ready to be savored.

Ema Datshi can be relished in various ways. Serve it with a side of rice for a wholesome meal or use it as a flavorful accompaniment to your favorite dishes.