Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain

Actress Jinal Jain who was seen in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a foodie to the core. She enjoys trying and tasting new delicacies and has her own favourites when it comes to food.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Jinal talks about her food secrets and about her favourite items in food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Fries

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Daal Baati

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

No, I don’t cook. But I help Mom with cooking, so you call me an assistant chef I guess.

Veg or Non Veg?

Pure vegetarian, planning to turn vegan soon

Baked or fried?

Heart says fried, but diet says baked

Soup or salad?

Ummm Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I think I can eat all the vegetables including karela

Your erotica food?

Dark chocolate!

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I know some people like pineapple on a pizza but I find it weird.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Ranveer Singh. I think he’ll be too sweet and generous to appreciate even if he doesn’t like it 😜

Midnight snack?

Maggi with lots of cheese

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I help mom in chopping vegetables, so I guess all the veggies.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I’ve tried my hand in Pasta; I think it was highly complimented.

