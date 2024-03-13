Decoding Monalisa’s Cheat Day Treats Are Full Of Flavour And Fun!

The ever-charming Monalisa is a brilliant, versatile, and gorgeous Bhojpuri actress. She enjoys ruling the world, as evidenced by several instances of her doing so. The actress is an avid social media user who enjoys sharing personal and professional details with her admirers. She continues to inspire her admirers with her flawless fashion choices and is considered a style star in the Indian entertainment industry. However, today, she reveals her cheat-day urges, which many of us can relate to.

Monalisa’s Cheat Meal Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva shared a photo of her afternoon desire on her Instagram account. The actress is having a cheat day in Kolkata, where she enjoys traditional Bengali delicacies, such as luchi and aloo sabji. In the shared picture, a dish full of delicious food, Luchi and Aloo sabzi, looks fantastic. This classic meal features delicious puffed fried Luchi and aloo chopped in a small square with delicious oil, cumin, and haldi tadka.

If you are having a cheat day, try this delicious cuisine.

