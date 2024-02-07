Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Loves To Eat On Rainy Day, Check Out

Priyanka Chopra is the queen of Bollywood. Indeed, she is living the dream life with all the luxury. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her day. However, today, she dropped something new and unusual that relates to many of us. But wait, before you wonder too much, let us say this is related to a rainy day and her food cravings during such a moody atmosphere. So, let’s check out.

What Priyanka Chopra Loves To Eat On A Rainy Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra dropped an image of a dish that everyone could relate to. She shared a photo of Maggie noodles and asked, “Who else needs Maggi noodles in the rain?”. I mean, who doesn’t like Maggie? That is also soupy noodles. It’s the favorite thing to have on a rainy day. And indeed, Priyanka is like many of us.

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter. It has been raining there, and the diva took to her Instagram and dropped a glimpse of the city and her husband riding her to a restaurant where the couple treated themselves to cheesy, soupy, and hot Maggie noodles. Well, this sounds like a perfect date in the monsoon season. Isn’t it?

