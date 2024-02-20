Hina Khan’s Nutritious Plate Includes Naachni Roti, Fish And More, Check Out

Hina Khan, the stunning, gorgeous, and talented actress of the town, is known for her versatile roles in Indian television. Not only that, she is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who consistently shares glimpses of her workouts on social media, inspiring her fans with a healthy lifestyle. Hina’s fitness routine not only includes dedicated workouts and yoga but also a strict diet to deal with unnecessary fats and cholesterol. Today, the actress reveals what’s inside her nutritious plate.

Hina Khan’s Nutritious Plate

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina dropped an image of the breakfast she had on Sunday. With the visuals itself, we can say it’s a plate full of health and taste. The plate includes half Naachni ki roti, fish, chutney, veggies, and cucumber with water. This is like a wholesome and healthy breakfast that will give you not only good health but also taste.

We have often witnessed Hina Khan indulge in healthy eating practices, which also have taste. Early, the actress treated herself to a delicious sandwich. Undoubtedly, it is her favorite avocado sandwich with real herbs and spices. Not just that, she also treated her savory tongue with a chat made of peas and spices.

Well, Hina Khan’s unique food choices are an inspiration, and one should follow her if you are a fitness enthusiast too.

Did you like this nutritious food plate? Drop your views in the comments box below.