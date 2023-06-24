ADVERTISEMENT
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh

Taranvir Singh the talented casting director, who has been associated with popular shows, talks about his passion for food. Check here to know his food priorities.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 15:15:22
Casting Director Taranvir Singh, who has been associated with popular TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Spy Bahu’ and others is a foodie to the core. His last show Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul casting was very much in talk.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Taranvir Singh talks about his liking for food and much more.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Which Sauce Pasta.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Has to be Makki ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag made by my mother.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I am a bad cook. I can make only Omelette and Coffee.

Veg or Non Veg?

Depends on my mood. But I am preferably a Non-vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

I love Nut Cracker Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I am not a big fan of Tinde (Round gourd).

Your erotica food?

Has to be a nice Chocolate Mouse or a Pancake filled with toppings.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Shark, I did not like it at all.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Alia Bhatt, hands down.

Midnight snack?

Depends on my mood again, but yes majorly I order for Pancakes.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Family loves when I do not cook.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Once I made some random Dal for which my friends make fun of me even today. So no compliments till date, for my cooking skills (laughs).

