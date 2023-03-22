Talented actress Jayati Bhatia, who is best known for her role as Nirmala “Mataji” Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, is currently essaying the role of Geetanjali Devi Oswal in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. The actress is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Being a Bengali it is ‘Maachh bhaat’ or ‘ Kosha Mangsho with Luchi’.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Nolen Gurer Ice cream

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I do not cook on the days I am shooting. But during #CovidLockdown, I cooked. I am a foodie so love to eat but am not very confident about cooking.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

A vegetable preparation that puts me off beansaloo ki sabzi…asks Manish Raisinghan

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I won’t call it weird but I find the hoo-ha around Edamame really funny…what is so gourmet about it?

You erotica food?

I still haven’t discovered my erotica food but I can definitely tell you what kills my erotic mood. My partner eating raw onions/garlic-laden dishes and howsoever one may cleanse one’s mouth…the smell remains! I abstain from eating raw onions and garlicky food even on my shoot. People don’t realize how uncomfortable it makes your co-actors when you are smelly.

Midnight snack?

Well, I have never to date woken up at night even to drink water but if I have to snack at midnight it would be Ice-cream (my most craved food).

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Mutton Biryani

The best compliment you got for which dish:

My Baba always complimented me on everything I ever made. My brother would give sarcastic comments and my Ma, well her mind was always thinking ki yeh jo Jayati ne cooking kartey waqt itna khilaara phailaaya hai..usey ab mujhey hi saaf karna padega…hahaha