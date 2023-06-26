My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma

Young and talented beauty Aditi Sharma rose to fame with her roles Meera in Zee TV’s Kaleerein and Roshni in Star Plus’ Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV. The diva is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Golgappa and Papdi Chaat!

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Chole Bhature

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I can cook, and I love to cook paneer. Being a vegetarian, I think paneer is the best option. But I love to cook at home. Make paneer burjji, Shahi paneer and kadhai paneer. Apart from that, I love making fried rice and paneer manchurian.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a vegetarian. I converted myself to a vegetarian last year because I believe if I am empathetic towards animals, and I’m feeding strays and dogs and cats every day and empathizing with them. I’m trying to be there for them, how can I eat some animal or some bird? So I quit last year after realizing that.

Baked or fried?

Baked definitely. It is better than being deep-fried.

Soup or salad?

Earlier I used to like soup, but now I love salads. I love to make and create different salads. Recently Avocado salad is one of my favourite with french beans.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Eggplant

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I think it was Bengan ka bharta. Like my brother loves it, but I hate it. Once, my mom gave it to me in the Tiffin during school and I ate it and felt like I was eating some cotton. I never liked the taste. And after that, I haven’t even been able to smell it.

Your erotica food?

Mummy Haat ka Khana because it’s super, super, super yummy. Also, all types of noodles.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Shah Rukh Khan. Like earlier, I never liked him, but lately, I have watched his interviews and loved his video where he was cooking. So I think he would accompany me and I’ll get a lot of knowledge, and I’ll be able to learn so much from him.

Midnight snack?

I hate eating after 9.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Shahi paneer

The best compliment you got for which dish:

I prepared shahi paneer in 15 minutes. So it was very quick and very delicious. So everybody loved it. Once I cooked amazing Rajma, and my entire family loved it.