ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV, is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actress shares her favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 14:25:16
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma

Young and talented beauty Aditi Sharma rose to fame with her roles Meera in Zee TV’s Kaleerein and Roshni in Star Plus’ Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV. The diva is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Golgappa and Papdi Chaat!

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Chole Bhature

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I can cook, and I love to cook paneer. Being a vegetarian, I think paneer is the best option. But I love to cook at home. Make paneer burjji, Shahi paneer and kadhai paneer. Apart from that, I love making fried rice and paneer manchurian.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a vegetarian. I converted myself to a vegetarian last year because I believe if I am empathetic towards animals, and I’m feeding strays and dogs and cats every day and empathizing with them. I’m trying to be there for them, how can I eat some animal or some bird? So I quit last year after realizing that.

Baked or fried?

Baked definitely. It is better than being deep-fried.

Soup or salad?

Earlier I used to like soup, but now I love salads. I love to make and create different salads. Recently Avocado salad is one of my favourite with french beans.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Eggplant

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I think it was Bengan ka bharta. Like my brother loves it, but I hate it. Once, my mom gave it to me in the Tiffin during school and I ate it and felt like I was eating some cotton. I never liked the taste. And after that, I haven’t even been able to smell it.

Your erotica food?

Mummy Haat ka Khana because it’s super, super, super yummy. Also, all types of noodles.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Shah Rukh Khan. Like earlier, I never liked him, but lately, I have watched his interviews and loved his video where he was cooking. So I think he would accompany me and I’ll get a lot of knowledge, and I’ll be able to learn so much from him.

Midnight snack?

I hate eating after 9.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Shahi paneer

The best compliment you got for which dish:

I prepared shahi paneer in 15 minutes. So it was very quick and very delicious. So everybody loved it. Once I cooked amazing Rajma, and my entire family loved it.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad makes a big decision for Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad makes a big decision for Sahiba
Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?
Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?
The Mediapreneur: Ishan Agarwal’s Journey from Disruption to Brand Building
The Mediapreneur: Ishan Agarwal’s Journey from Disruption to Brand Building
Now, THAT was Spooky! Check out this kid spotted at various locations across Delhi, Mumbai!
Now, THAT was Spooky! Check out this kid spotted at various locations across Delhi, Mumbai!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav makes a plea
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav makes a plea
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets hysterical
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets hysterical
Read Latest News