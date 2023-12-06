Pizza is my erotica food: Anupama Solanki

Actress Anupama Solanki who featured in the TV show Nath – Krishna aur Gauri Ki Kahaani, is a food lover. She cooks varied delicacies and also loves patenting new style of dishes with her signature recipes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Anupamaa talks about her love for food and more.

Read them here.

What is your favorite cheat food?

My favorite cheat food is “Aloo ka paratha” and homemade pakoras with ginger tea.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

The last meal on Earth would be Dosa or Gol-Gappe.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us.

Well, I can cook everything at home, and after COVID-19, I became almost a chef. In the last three years, I have invented a dish — upgraded Sambar chutney with dosa. This is a new invention, and I can bet you have never seen this before, and trust me, you will love it. Generally, people use sambar with dosa, and I don’t like that taste. People have a choice, but today I am sharing my new invention, and it is a serious one. I met lots of people who eat regular dosa and sambar, but I served them my recipe, and they were all surprised.

Anupama Solanki’s Upgraded Dosa Chutney Recipe – How to make chutney with dosa?

3 tablespoons of any oil you like.

Half a spoon of Black Big/small Rai.

6-7 kadi patta leaves and 4-5 Hari mirch according to your taste (you can increase or reduce).

2 medium-sized onions in small pieces, then add salt.

3 medium-sized red tomatoes (not yellow) – mix them in a kadai until they become gravy.

Add 1 small glass of water and boil them for 6-7 minutes on a flame.

Serve this dish with dosa, and trust me, you will love it, and you will never eat sambar again.

Veg or Non-Veg, which is your favorite dish among?

I am purely vegetarian and love Kadai Paneer with Butter Naan.

Baked or fried?

If baked, which dish, and if fried, then which one? I love fried dishes because they are tasty. Well, I love French fries, but now I am thinking of replacing them with baked ones.

Soup or salad?

I don’t like soup or salad, but for good health, I eat salad before food.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Honestly speaking, I don’t hate any vegetable, but if I have options, I try to avoid Daal.

Your erotica food?

It would be Pizza.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I don’t remember eating any weird things in my life.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for Salman Khan and Govinda because they are my favorites.

Midnight snack?

For snacks, I love Pringles, Namakpaare, and Aaloo bhujiya.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I take very little food whenever I am in my hometown, but my family says whatever food I make, they feel happy and love it.

The best compliment was for which dish:

Generally, every time I get compliments for making food, but the best compliment is when I made Bharwa karela for my friends because generally, people don’t like karela. But the way I made it, they loved karela, and I got the best compliment.