Savoring Bengali Cuisine’s Rich Flavors With Hina Khan

Hina Khan is all set to stun her fans once again as her new collaboration is with the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Yes, the viral photos from their shoot together in Bengali costumes are already creating a huge buzz, and it will be fun to witness them together on screen. The duo has been shooting in Kolkata, and taking advantage of being in Kolkata, Hina treated herself to mouth-watering Bengali cuisine.

Hina’s foodie treat with Bengali cuisine started with a delicious plate including luchi, alur torkari, jilepi, and shondesh. And this looks very tempting. She wrote, “Fooooooood I live for foooood. Luchi, Alur Torkari, Jilepi, Shondesh. Lol jaisa des waisa khaana Annnd It was yummm Bong food.”

The next thing she tried was Kolkata’s famous chicken roll with some chips, jalebi, chili pickle, and fafda. “One more thali Kolkata’s famous chicken roll Food,” she wrote. Bengal food without sweets is not worth it, and the diva treated herself to delicious Bengali sweets, including mawa, rasgulla, rabdi, and more. And Hina said, “Bengali sweets, I ate 10 roshogullas.”

When coming to Bengal, Puchka is absolutely no miss, and it’s Hina Khan’s favorite, too. Kullad wali chai is the ultimate partner wherever you go. Hina couldn’t stop herself from eating hot rasgullas.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.