Surbhi Chandna Enjoys Her Burger; Sets New Foodie Goals

Surbhi Chandna is a foodie to the core and is seen enjoying her delicious burger. Music and good food are what make Surbhi excited here. Check the video here and you too enjoy this mood that she is in.

Surbhi Chandna the talented actress who was last seen in the Colors show Sherdil Shergill is having her ‘me’ time!! Surbhi’s fans are missing her on TV right now. For the uninitiated, Surbhi excelled in the light-hearted romantic comedy genre that she adapted to in her last show Sherdil Shergill. She was paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show. We recently saw Surbhi enjoying her vacation with her family. She was seen posing alongside her family and also clicked a few of the dishes that she had. Now again, it is the foodie in Surbhi Chandna that is alive again. We see her munching on some yummy burger this time around.

Yes, in the video that is on display on social media, Surbhi is seen seated, eating her delicious burger. She is also seen swaying and moving as she sits, to the music being played. Certainly, this combination of music and food can really give a great moment for any individual. And you can see Surbhi enjoying it to glory.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you mouth-watering seeing Surbhi’s penchant for food? Well, Surbhi seems to be having the best of time during this break phase of hers. We are certain that her fans are waiting for the moment when Surbhi picks up something new ar work. We wish her luck!!

