Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi

Actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi is enjoying his stint in one of the prominent roles in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store, produced by Sphere Origin. He has been seen in TV shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Hamari Wali Good News, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He plays the role of Bhaven Makwana, one of the brothers in the main family. The talented young actor is a foodie by nature. We at IWMBuzz.com talked about his likes and dislikes when it comes to food.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shabaaz talks about his food secrets and more. He talks about the food that he likes and about the delicacies that he wants to avoid.

Read on here as part of the IWMBuzz.com Segment on Food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is KFC Fried Chicken.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

My last meal on Earth will be Dal Rice with Prophet Fried Dish.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

No, I don’t cook at all. But I am a foodie.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-Veg

Baked or fried?

Depends as per diet requirements.

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela (Bittergourd).

Your erotica food?

Sushi Fish At Buffet Resto

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salman Khan

Midnight snack?

My favourite midnight snack will be Wafers and Round Chakli

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I never cook.