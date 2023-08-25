ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi the talented actor who is presently seen in Pandya Store talks about his love for food. Read his likes and dislikes when it comes to food here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 13:20:26
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi 845572

Actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi is enjoying his stint in one of the prominent roles in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store, produced by Sphere Origin. He has been seen in TV shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Hamari Wali Good News, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He plays the role of Bhaven Makwana, one of the brothers in the main family. The talented young actor is a foodie by nature. We at IWMBuzz.com talked about his likes and dislikes when it comes to food.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shabaaz talks about his food secrets and more. He talks about the food that he likes and about the delicacies that he wants to avoid.

Read on here as part of the IWMBuzz.com Segment on Food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is KFC Fried Chicken.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

My last meal on Earth will be Dal Rice with Prophet Fried Dish.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

No, I don’t cook at all. But I am a foodie.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-Veg

Baked or fried?

Depends as per diet requirements.

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela (Bittergourd).

Your erotica food?

Sushi Fish At Buffet Resto

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salman Khan

Midnight snack?

My favourite midnight snack will be Wafers and Round Chakli

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I never cook.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat 845576
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik 845555
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series 845556
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap 845534
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal 845526
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj 845434
It was an emotional moment for me when I got to know that I have bagged a role in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj
Latest Stories
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories! 845630
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories!
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini gets suspicious of Aradhana 845616
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini’s suspicion grows towards Aradhana
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi 845603
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's arrival foils Nilesh's attempt to kill preeta 845598
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s arrival foils Nilesh’s attempt to kill preeta
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa 845586
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya 845567
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya
Read Latest News