Sushi To Sweet: Inside Hina Khan’s Wholesome Dinner Date

Hina Khan is a talented, versatile, and gorgeous actress in the Indian television world. She has carved her niche in the industry with her hard work and dedication. She became a household name as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and later, with Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, she made her name as Hina Khan. With the huge fandom on her social media, she keeps her fans engaged through her regular dump with insights into her personal and professional life. However, today, the diva shares a glimpse from last night’s dinner date.

Hina Khan’s Wholesome Dinner Date

Undoubtedly, Hina Khan is enjoying her life to the fullest. She loves to explore new places and food. And last night was all about good food. And the actress treated her fans with a glimpse of delicious dishes she tried. The theme of last night’s dinner date was everything mixed from Korean sushi to Indian-style prawns and some sweet dishes, which is true love.

Hina dropped a collage photo of the dishes she enjoyed last night with a picture of herself in a neon green tee, which she styled with golden hoop earrings. Her smokey, rosy cheeks and peach lips complete her look. Sharing this, she wrote, “Live to eat.”

Though Hina Khana is a fitness freak, she never misses a chance to enjoy the richness of food wherever she goes. She maintains a balance between her food cravings and workouts to keep her healthy and satisfied.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.