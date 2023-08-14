A healthy diet and physical exercise are the best ways to burn calories: Arjun Singh

Dashing actor Arjun Singh, a popular name in the entertainment industry, is currently seen playing the character of Jeet in the Dangal TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. Apart from this show, he is known for his role in the Star Plus show Namah, and he also earned accolades for portraying Karan in the mega theatre play Mahabharata. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Arjun revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Sweets

Favourite exercise?

Functional and running

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs, if not on the 25th floor

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Before leaving home, two glasses of water, a banana, and 100 dips.

Yoga Or Weights

Both

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Dips and skipping

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

Everyone should take it with proper guidance, and one should know what their body accepts. One should keep in mind to take the genuine one.

Best way to burn calories

A healthy diet and physical exercise

One tip for everyday fitness?

Everyone should give at least 30 minutes to their health and do 3-4 sets of dips and squats because you can do it anywhere.