A healthy diet and physical exercise are the best ways to burn calories: Arjun Singh

Dashing actor Arjun Singh, a popular name in the entertainment industry, is currently seen playing the character of Jeet in the Dangal TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. Apart from this show, he is known for his role in the Star Plus show Namah, and he also earned accolades for portraying Karan in the mega theatre play Mahabharata. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Arjun revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:
What is your cheat food?
Sweets
Favourite exercise?
Functional and running
Fruits or juices?
Fruits
Stairs or lift?
Stairs, if not on the 25th floor
Your best morning routine will comprise of
Before leaving home, two glasses of water, a banana, and 100 dips.
Yoga Or Weights
Both
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Dips and skipping
Walking or Jogging
Jogging
Your take on health suppliments
Everyone should take it with proper guidance, and one should know what their body accepts. One should keep in mind to take the genuine one.
Best way to burn calories
A healthy diet and physical exercise
One tip for everyday fitness?
Everyone should give at least 30 minutes to their health and do 3-4 sets of dips and squats because you can do it anywhere.