Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri

Actor Zeishan Quadri who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the film Bloody Daddy is a thorough professional when it comes to being at the peak of his fitness.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Zeishan talks about his fitness secrets and more.
Read them here.
Cheat Food:
Kabab Paratha
Favourite Exercise:
Back exercises
The purpose of exercise for you is:
The purpose of exercise is to have a fit body that will support the work that one does in life.
Fruit or juices:
Juices.
Stairs or lift:
Lift.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Sitting in the washroom spending time with newspapers and mobile.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
To trouble people at home, see films, eat cheat food. I could not do much exercise at home during lockdown.
Yoga Or Weights:
Weights.
Walking or Jogging:
Walking.
Your take on health supplements:
I don’t take much, but take Vitamin tablets.
Best way to burn calories:
Cardio and focus on dieting.
Your take on six-pack abs:
I had it in 2018. But then I realized that I had to compromise on many things to have six-pack abs. I have also gotten to realize that being fit is more important than posing with a six-pack ab.
Any personal goals in mind with regard to fitness:
I am focussing on a ripped body look for a role.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Please have a lot of water.
