Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri

Actor Zeishan Quadri who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the film Bloody Daddy is a thorough professional when it comes to being at the peak of his fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Zeishan talks about his fitness secrets and more.

Read them here.

Cheat Food:

Kabab Paratha

Favourite Exercise:

Back exercises

The purpose of exercise for you is:

The purpose of exercise is to have a fit body that will support the work that one does in life.

Fruit or juices:

Juices.

Stairs or lift:

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Sitting in the washroom spending time with newspapers and mobile.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

To trouble people at home, see films, eat cheat food. I could not do much exercise at home during lockdown.

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking.

Your take on health supplements:

I don’t take much, but take Vitamin tablets.

Best way to burn calories:

Cardio and focus on dieting.

Your take on six-pack abs:

I had it in 2018. But then I realized that I had to compromise on many things to have six-pack abs. I have also gotten to realize that being fit is more important than posing with a six-pack ab.

Any personal goals in mind with regard to fitness:

I am focussing on a ripped body look for a role.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Please have a lot of water.

