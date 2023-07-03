ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri who was seen recently in the film Bloody Daddy, gets talking about his fitness secrets. Read them here at IWMBuzz.com as he shares his fitness routines and lifestyle here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 12:10:56
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri

Actor Zeishan Quadri who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the film Bloody Daddy is a thorough professional when it comes to being at the peak of his fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Zeishan talks about his fitness secrets and more.

Read them here.

Cheat Food:

Kabab Paratha

Favourite Exercise:

Back exercises

The purpose of exercise for you is:

The purpose of exercise is to have a fit body that will support the work that one does in life.

Fruit or juices: 

Juices.

Stairs or lift:

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Sitting in the washroom spending time with newspapers and mobile.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

To trouble people at home, see films, eat cheat food. I could not do much exercise at home during lockdown.

Yoga Or Weights: 

Weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking.

Your take on health supplements:

I don’t take much, but take Vitamin tablets.

Best way to burn calories:

Cardio and focus on dieting.

Your take on six-pack abs:

I had it in 2018. But then I realized that I had to compromise on many things to have six-pack abs. I have also gotten to realize that being fit is more important than posing with a six-pack ab.

Any personal goals in mind with regard to fitness:

I am focussing on a ripped body look for a role.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Please have a lot of water.

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
Latest Stories
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s frank talk with Maaya
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s frank talk with Maaya
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Superhit combination of National Star Allu Arjun and Director Trivikram Srinivas unite for the 4th time to bring a ‘Never before Visual Spectacle’ to Indian screens
Superhit combination of National Star Allu Arjun and Director Trivikram Srinivas unite for the 4th time to bring a ‘Never before Visual Spectacle’ to Indian screens
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
After The Break, The Night Manager Returns With A Pointless Part 2
After The Break, The Night Manager Returns With A Pointless Part 2
Read Latest News