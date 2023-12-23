Workout and running are the best ways to burn calories: Ashwat Sharma

Ashwat Sharma, who started his acting journey with TV show Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 2014, is also known for featuring in shows like Balika Vadhu, Begusarai, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, Sadda Haq, among others. He made his web series debut with Gandii Baat and also featured in Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company as a Hero. The actor is currently part of Johri is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. The actor originally known as Parichay Sharma changed his name to Ashwat in 2021. Ashwat revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Something filled with cheese.

Favourite exercise?

Flat bench press & biceps curls

Fruits or juices?

Fruit.

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Yoga or Weights

First yoga then weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

Try to get maximum from food and then turn to supplements.

Best way to burn calories-

Workout and running.

One tip for everyday fitness?

You become what you eat so choose wisely and indulge in regular workouts.

