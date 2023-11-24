Dancing and MMA are the best to burn calories: Kunwar Amar

Actor and dancer Kunwar Amar who is presently seen in the role of Tapish in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, is a braveheart when it comes to maintaining great workout schedules.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kunwar Amar talks about his fitness secrets and much more.
Read it here.
Your favorite Cheat Food:
Samosa.
Favorite Exercise:
MMA.
The purpose of exercise for you is:
To learn new skills and stay fit from the inside, not just on the outside.
Fruit or juices:
Fruits.
Stairs or lift:
Depending on how many floors (haha).
Your best morning routine will consist of:
Wake up, work out, have a good breakfast, and include fruits in your diet.
Your favorite lockdown exercise:
I used to do lots of bodyweight workouts and animal movements.
Yoga Or Weights:
Both.
Walking or Jogging:
Jogging.
Your take on health supplements:
Depending on the body type, one should consume them with proper research, not just because everyone is using them.
Best way to burn calories:
I love dancing and training MMA (Mixed Martial Arts); it burns a lot of calories.
Your take on six-pack abs:
One should not be obsessed with it, as it makes you compromise a lot with your daily life.
Any personal goals in mind regarding fitness:
I love being in athletic shape and want to maintain that.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Do whatever you like, but do something; it changes a lot in our lives and even plays a role in our mental health.