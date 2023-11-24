Dancing and MMA are the best to burn calories: Kunwar Amar

Actor and dancer Kunwar Amar who is presently seen in the role of Tapish in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, is a braveheart when it comes to maintaining great workout schedules.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kunwar Amar talks about his fitness secrets and much more.

Read it here.

Your favorite Cheat Food:

Samosa.

Favorite Exercise:

MMA.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To learn new skills and stay fit from the inside, not just on the outside.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits.

Stairs or lift:

Depending on how many floors (haha).

Your best morning routine will consist of:

Wake up, work out, have a good breakfast, and include fruits in your diet.

Your favorite lockdown exercise:

I used to do lots of bodyweight workouts and animal movements.

Yoga Or Weights:

Both.

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging.

Your take on health supplements:

Depending on the body type, one should consume them with proper research, not just because everyone is using them.

Best way to burn calories:

I love dancing and training MMA (Mixed Martial Arts); it burns a lot of calories.

Your take on six-pack abs:

One should not be obsessed with it, as it makes you compromise a lot with your daily life.

Any personal goals in mind regarding fitness:

I love being in athletic shape and want to maintain that.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Do whatever you like, but do something; it changes a lot in our lives and even plays a role in our mental health.