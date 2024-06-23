Ananya Panday Starts Sunday Fun With Pilates Workout Session With Furry Friend, Checkout Photos!

Ananya Panday is known for her acting skills in the Dream Girl 2 film industry. Her breakthrough came with the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she left a lasting impression as Ahana. Beyond her acting career, Ananyais is also an avid traveler, as evidenced by her recent trip to Milan. Sharing a glimpse of her weekend on Instagram, Ananya kicked off her Sunday with a Pilates session, making it more enjoyable with the company of her new friend. Check out the photos below to see her in action!

Ananya Panday’s Weekend Pilates Workout Photos-

On June 23, Ananya shared a glimpse of her Sunday morning routine, which started with a refreshing Pilates session. Adding a touch of humor, she introduced her furry workout buddy, making the session even more enjoyable. In one story, Ananya, dressed in her training gear, was seen sitting on a machine, her face beaming with joy. She playfully remarked, “Look who decided to join me for Pilates on a Sunday.” In another story, Ananya gave her four-legged friend some treats, captioning it, “Treats are definitely better than working out.”

On Work Front-

Call Me Bae marks Ananya’s web series debut. Collin D’Cunha is directing the series, and it will launch on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. The Call Me Bae cast also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, Mini Mathur, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra.

