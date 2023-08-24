ADVERTISEMENT
Cable Cross Over is my favourite exercise: Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj the talented actor who was last seen in Colors' Bekaboo talks about his fitness secrets and more. You can get a glimpse of it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 15:32:40
Versatile actor Chetan Hansraj who was recently seen in Colors’ Bekaboo has over the years, been a prime example of a celebrity maintaining his physique and body in the greatest of conditions. Chetan works a lot on his fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Chetan Hansraj takes us through his fitness secrets and shares his exercise schedules.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

My cheat food will be Burger, French Fries and a big Oreo Shake.

Favourite Exercise:

Chest on the day of my chest exercise. Cable Cross Over on other days.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To stay healthy and live good.

Fruit or juices: 

I like fruits.

Stairs or lift:

Stairs, but if I need to go high in the building, it will be lift.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pushups.

Yoga Or Weights: 

Weights, but I love Yoga also.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

I guess if you are regularly exercising, you have good health. Supplements are there to give your body the nutrients that you do not get in your food. So both are important.

Best way to burn calories:

A slow burn would be walking. Yoga is also damn good to burn calories.

Your take on six-pack abs:

In the whole vibe of getting six pack, people forget about the other body parts. So giving equal care is important.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

To get back my six pack abs.

One tip for everyday fitness:

If your mind is fit and healthy, your body will automatically be fit. Tune your mind and body to be fit together.

