Malvi Malhotra the Indian film and TV actress is a fitness freak to the core. She has also been part of Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Malvi talks about her fitness regime and secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Pizza

Favourite Exercise:

Dance

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To stay fit and healthy

Fruit or juices:

Juices

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I consume 2 litres of hot water once I wake up.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Yoga

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Protein is important for vegetarians.

Best way to burn calories:

Dance

Your take on six-pack abs:

Overrated

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Eat everything but in fewer portions. Also, eating right is very important.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Start your day with a work out.