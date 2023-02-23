Malvi Malhotra the Indian film and TV actress is a fitness freak to the core. She has also been part of Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Malvi talks about her fitness regime and secrets.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Pizza
Favourite Exercise:
Dance
The purpose of exercise for you is:
To stay fit and healthy
Fruit or juices:
Juices
Stairs or lift:
Stairs
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
I consume 2 litres of hot water once I wake up.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Yoga
Yoga Or Weights:
Weights
Walking or Jogging:
Jogging
Your take on health supplements:
Protein is important for vegetarians.
Best way to burn calories:
Dance
Your take on six-pack abs:
Overrated
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
Eat everything but in fewer portions. Also, eating right is very important.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Start your day with a work out.