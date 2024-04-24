Disha Patani Nails Perfect Backflip In Her Workout Routine, Stebin Ben Gets Stunned

Disha Patani is one of the most favorite and popular actresses in Bollywood when it comes to fashion and fitness. Her dedication to fitness is inspiring. She is known for her rigorous workout routines and often treats fans with glimpses of her training sessions on social media. From intense gym workouts and martial arts training to yoga, Disha pushes her limits every day. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle serves as motivation for many of her fans. In her latest dump, she can be seen showcasing her perfect backflip, which left the popular singer Stebin Ben spellbound.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani shared a video showcasing her perfect backflip. In the video, Disha can be seen in a pink lose tee paired with a matching shorts. The diva starts with a cartwheel, and later, she stuns the onlookers with her perfect backflip. However, her trainer supports her in doing better.

Sharing the video, Disha, in her caption, wrote, “Training after ages. Impressed with Disha’s stunning fitness and flexibility, the popular Bollywood singer Stebin Ben, in the comments, wrote, “Amazing D 👏❤️.” A user wrote, “Miss disha 🙋ab aap Avenger ⚔️ ke new movie 🎬me black vido 🥷 ka roll kr hi lo .”

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.