Fitness Enthusiast: Rani Chatterjee’s Gym Selfies Highlights Her Dedication to Fitness, See Pics!

Rani Chatterjee is a well-known queen of the Bhojpuri industry. She has ruled the hearts as no one else can. A well-known actress in the entertainment sector never disappoints her followers by constantly updating her Instagram accounts. Like any other actor or actress, Rani Chatterjee enjoys being in shape and looking good. So, she enjoys working out and burning calories when she’s not shooting. She is an inspiration to many. In the most recent Instagram photo dump, the diva enjoys mirror selfies at the gym. Let’s check it out!

Rani Chatterjee’s Mirror Selfies at The Gym-

In her Instagram post, the Bhojpuri actress stuns in an all-black ensemble. She sports a round neckline, full sleeves, and a bust-fitted crop top perfectly paired with high-waisted tight pants. Her middle-parted braided hairstyle adds a touch of elegance to her look. For makeup, she opts for peach matte lips and accessorizes her outfit with stacks of rings. She completes her gym look with a black waist bag, multi-colored sports shoes, and a blue water bottle.

In the first photo, she took a close-up look and showed her sweaty workout face. In the next photos, she took a mirror selfie and posed candidly. In the next appearance, she revealed her full gym look with style. In the last picture, she flaunts her blue bottle and takes a selfie while looking at her phone.

She captioned her post, “Whenever I get time, I like to groom myself. Giving my time to myself is a very relaxing thing.”

