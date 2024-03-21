Captivating Beauty: Rani Chatterjee Flaunts Ethnic Elegance In A Pink Lehenga Set

Rani Chatterjee is the beautiful queen of the Bhojpuri film industry. She is a well-known celebrity who has long controlled the industry. We were drawn to the diva’s amazing talent and charmed by her enticing beauty. The actress is well-known for her acting skills and sense of style. Rani has a large Instagram following, and she frequently publishes sensual photos. She is a new internet diva who captivates her followers with sensual avatars. Please see the most recent photos of herself wearing a pink lehenga set. Take a look below.

Rani Chatterjee’s Pink Lehenga Set Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga set and posted a picture series of herself on Instagram. The actress looks gorgeous in a pink strappy, sleeveless, criss-cross straps attached to a U-neckline, sequin embellished blouse, matching flared sequin embellished ankle-length skirt, and paired with a sheer plain dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with pink and black eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, peach blushy cheeks, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and pink stone embellished long earrings, a white, green, red, and gold long necklace, silver bangles, a ring, and a bindi paired with pink mojari. In the pictures, she opted for beautiful postures with amazing ada.

What do you think about Rani’s ethnic avatar? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.