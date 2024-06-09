Caught On Camera: Rani Chatterjee Flaunts No Makeup And No Filter Face

Rani Chatterjee is a prominent Bhojpuri actress. She is known for her bold fashion choices wherever she goes. The actress often graced her look in glamorous sarees and lehengas, showcasing intricate designs and vibrant colors. Her style is all about modern fits with traditional charm, exuding confidence and cultural richness. Apart from that, the actress is a social media user who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. Today, she treated her fans by flaunting her no-makeup and no-filter glam.

Rani Chatterjee’s No Makeup And No Filter Glam

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rani shared a series of photos showcasing her no-makeup and no-filter glow. The actress treated her fans with her candid moments, making us fall for her beauty. In the first click, the diva shows her beautiful smile by wearing a basic grey t-shirt. The actress left her hair open, and her mesmerizing smile caught our attention. The rosy glow on her face made her heart flutter.

The next click shows Rani flaunting her edgy jawline and sharp nose as she looks into the camera. The Bhojpuri beauty knows how to steal hearts with her simplicity. She also tried some new poses showcasing her rosy charm. All these moments captured on camera are a treat to her fans, and one can’t get over her no makeup and no makeup glow.

Sharing these candid moments, Rani Chatterjee captioned her post, “Weekend selfie no makeup no filter only good camera and of course badhiya wala chehra #happyweekend #ranichatterjee #selfie.”