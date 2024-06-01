Rani Chatterjee Drops Upcoming Film ‘Didi No.1’ First Poster, Grabs Attention With Her Smile

Rani Chatterjee is a popular Indian actress known for her appearances in the Bhojpuri film industry. On her social media, the actress surprised fans with good news, revealing the first poster of her upcoming film, Didi No.1, and also dropping some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of the film. Let’s take a look below.

Behind-the-scenes Of Didi No.1

Treating her fans with glimpses of her upcoming film, Rani shared a series of photos. The first picture delights fans as the diva spreads positivity with her infectious smile. She looked gorgeous in a hot pink salwar suit embellished with sequins and threadwork. Her rosy cheeks, simple hairstyle, smokey eyes, pink lips, and bindi complemented her appearance.

The next photo is a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes footage from the set, where the diva poses with the other cast of her upcoming film. She hugs the little kids in the picture, creating wholesome moments. In the last picture, she shared the first poster of the film, where the actress can be seen hanging in the auto with the other three little boys, who are presumably her brothers in the film.

Sharing the first poster of the film, Rani wrote, “DIDI NO 1 ka first look kaisa laga ?? #newmovie #didino1 #bhojpurifilm.” Didi No.1 is an emotional drama film directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri and produced by Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal.