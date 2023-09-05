Fitness Queen! Urvashi Rautela’s Mondays are all about deadlifts, watch video

Urvashi Rautela, the ultimate fitness inspiration, continues to slay the game and inspire us all with her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. In a recent video posted on her social media, she showcased her incredible strength by effortlessly pulling off some seriously impressive deadlift exercises. Now, that’s not your everyday gym routine!

Urvashi’s gym look

Dressed in a striking green neon gym outfit that could make anyone’s workout look like a fashion statement, Urvashi was on fire. Her ponytail and minimal makeup kept her gym look chic yet practical, proving that she’s not just about style; she’s got substance too.

And let’s not forget those sports shoes that completed her ensemble. They weren’t just for show; they were her trusty companions in conquering her fitness goals. Urvashi knows that when it comes to achieving greatness in the gym, it’s all about the right gear and the right attitude.

Work Front

Urvashi Rautela, apart from her dedication to fitness, has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. With appearances in Bollywood films like “Hate Story 4” and “Pagalpanti,” she’s made her mark as a talented actress and a fashion icon. Her journey is a showreel of her hard work, both on and off the screen.

As she continues to set fitness goals for herself and inspire countless others, Urvashi Rautela proves that she’s not just a star but a role model for those looking to embrace a healthier and fitter lifestyle. So, the next time you need a burst of motivation, just check out her gym videos – they’re as electrifying as they are inspiring!