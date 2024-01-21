Inside Taapsee Pannu And Rakul Preet Singh’s Fitness Regime

In the world of entertainment, fitness is the must-have thing. The reason behind this is that actors and actresses need to shoot at any hour of the day, and they require flexibility and strength to be able to do so. However, fitness is not only for the actor; a common person should also be fit, and that is why the Bollywood beauties Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh inspire their fans through their dedicated fitness regime. Take a look.

Taapsee Pannu’s Fitness Regime

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapse Pannu dropped several photos from her dedicated workout session. This time, the Dunki actress shows her core strength through incredible aerial exercises. Through the snaps, it is clear that Taapsee is very flexible and also inspires that workout and yoga can help us to achieve the goals we wish no matter where we are.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fitness Regime

The charming Rakul Preet Singh shared some photos from her yoga session this day. The actress loves to keep herself physically fit and fine. The secret is undoubtedly her dedicated workouts and yoga. Inspiring her fans, the actress shared photos from her yoga session. In her caption, she wrote, “Yoga is the journey of self , through the self , to the self 💙.”

