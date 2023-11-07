Kickboxing is my favourite exercise: Aadil Khan

Actor and choreographer Aadil Khan is known for featuring in music videos like Dil Ko Mere and Qurbaan with Avika Gor, Long Distance, Punjabi Jutti, Aati Hai Toh Welcome. He also enjoys a strong fan following on social media platforms. The actor is famous among girls for his aura and fitness.

A fitness freak himself, he follows a regimented routine with respect to fitness and gives himself the much-needed workout and exercise schedule to maintain a great physique and fitness.

His bare-chested pictures are an inspiration surely!!

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aadil Khan shares his fitness secrets.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Naturals Icecream, Tadgola (Palmyra Palm Fruit or Ice Apple) and Baklava Ice Cream Sundae and Zafar Delhi Darbar Nihari.

Favourite Exercise:

Kickboxing

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Instead of black coffee, having a 5-star hotel buffet

.

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Tried many health supplements available in the market, but I believe that a natural diet is the best for the long run.

Best way to burn calories:

The best way to burn calories is to have a healthy diet. It is a great way to burn fat naturally. What I follow is intermittent fasting with 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours eating window.

One tip for everyday fitness:

It will be a suggestion to skip breakfast always. It will help to cut a few 1000 calories automatically without doing anything.